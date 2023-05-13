Gunmen Abduct APC Chieftain In Imo





The All Progressives Congress chairman for Umuarugo Village Umueze ll ward in the Ehime Mbaino local government area of Imo State, Hon Chinedu Eleliam, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Sources told Leadership that the kidnappers suspected to be herdsmen, had traced him using two vehicles until they got to his house where they fired several gunshots to scare people away.

The community source who pleaded anonymity said Eleliam was seized by the gunmen and bundled into their car and sped off amidst heavy shooting.

According to the source apprehension has enveloped the community as the gunmen are yet to contact the family.

The kidnap came barely days after gunmen murdered a retired Army captain, Tony Enoch, a kinsman of Governor Hope Uzodimma who was the presidential campaign council chairman for the APC in the 2023 presidential election in Oru-East. His corpse was discovered in his car.

The Imo Police Command has commenced manhunt for the fleeing gunmen behind Enoch’s murder.

