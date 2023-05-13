Ikpeazu Has No Reason To Owe Backlog of Salaries, Pension – Orji 





Immediate past Abia State governor, Theodore Orji has said his successor, Okezie Ikpeazu has no reason to owe salaries and pension, wondering how Ikpeazu appropriated billions of federal government bailout funds to the state.

Orji stated this yesterday in a statement by his liason officer, Ifeanyi Umere while reacting to the ongoing weeklong strike by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress over unpaid salaries and pension.

“It’s unfortunate that I am forced to comment and refute the half-truths being dished out by those who through their own bad choices have found themselves in a quagmire,” he said.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, neither myself nor my administration is responsible for the staggering salary arrears owed both civil servants, parastatals and pensioners in the state.”

He said when his administration exited on May, 29, 2015, core civil servants were not owed even one month salary arrear, while staff of the parastatals were owed between two and four…





Source: Leadership Newspaper