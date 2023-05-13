NAICOM Targets Effective Risk Mgt, Releases 3 Operational Guidelines For Sector





The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has released new code of conduct for operators in the nation’s insurance industry with a focus on effective risk management and internal control framework.

The new guidelines that were released yesterday are ‘insurance regulatory sandbox operational Guidelines; market conduct guidelines for Takaful and Retakaful Insurance operators; and enterprise risk management framework for Takaful and Retakaful operators in Nigeria.

Under the insurance regulatory sandbox, the aim is to provide insurance institutions, other firms and persons the opportunity to test business models, products and services that will enhance efficiency in meeting consumers’ needs, encourage innovation that will drive financial inclusion and positive competition, and promote and deliver economic benefits, by lowering the cost of business operations.

By the new guidelines, NAICOM expects all Operators to ensure compliance with the new guidelines to the benefit of all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper