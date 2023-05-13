Niger Gov-elect Initiates Community Violence Reduction Strategy Ahead Inauguration





Ahead of his inauguration on May 29, the Governor-elect of Niger state, Rt Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago, has initiated a community violence reduction strategy to curb youth restiveness in Minna, the capital of the state.

In recent years, Minna has been a hotbed of violence perpetrated by minors and youth who are known as yan-daba.

Bago’s strategy is aimed at restoring peace and order to the city and reforming the perpetrators.

The strategy is modeled after the United Nations’ Integrated Disarmament, Demobilsation and Reintegration (DDR) concept which directly contributes to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.1.

A sensitisation session featuring experts was recently aired on 91.3 Stereo FM recently as one of activities designed to implement the strategy.

The programme featured Maurice Magaji Esq., Coordinator, Bago Economic Think-tank; Apostle Solomon K. Favour, Niger State Director, Politics and Governance for Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria; Galadima A. Bala…





Source: Leadership Newspaper