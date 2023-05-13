NPFL: IMC Fines Plateau Utd For Assault On Match Officials





The Interim Management Committee (IMC) have deducted three points and three goals from Plateau United for physical assault on Match Officials by their fans who breached security at the end of MatchDay 17 fixture against Remo Stars at the New Jos Township Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

In addition to the points and goals deduction from their total accrued, Plateau United have also been ordered to pay N2.5m as sanctions for other breaches arising from the incident.

Plateau United was charged for breach of Rules B13.18, B13.52 and C11 which variously were for encroachment on the field of play by supporters to harass Match Officials, failure to ensure adequate and effective matchday security and assault on Match Officials in the course of the MatchDay 17 fixture.

For failure to provide adequate match day security, Plateau United was fined N1m, and another N500,000 for failure to prevent access by unauthorised persons to restricted areas.

For assault on Match Officials, three points and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper