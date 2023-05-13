Speakership: ‘Why Jaji Will Spring Surprises’





The member, representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State at the National Assembly, Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, has been tipped to spring surprises and emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Jaji, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has already declared his interest to contest for the office of the speaker of the 10th Assembly.

This is just as a group under the auspices of Coalition of Concerned Citizens for Good Governance and Political Stability in Nigeria (CCCGPSN) has declared its unwavering support for Hon. Jaji to emerge as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

This is coming barely five days after a compromised faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the National Publicity Secretary of the party announced Tajudeen Abbas as the anointed candidate of the party.

CCCGPSN in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ahmed Saleh Jr., and issued to journalists in Abuja, said that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper