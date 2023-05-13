Telcos To Disconnect Banks Over N120bn USSD Debt





Telecommunication operators would disconnect Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) from their service, if they fail to pay the debt owed to operators for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services which has amounted to over N120billion LEADERSHIP learnt.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had earlier ordered members of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) to disconnect Banks if they fail to pay the N120billion debt owed to operators.

The approval was granted because despite multiparty stakeholder efforts to resolve the situation and prevent any impact on banking services, led by the minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), NCC, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), along with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), the DMBs have continued to incur higher debts, without making the commensurate payments.

Chairman of ALTON, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, disclosed in a press statement made available to…





