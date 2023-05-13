Two-day Old Baby Dumped With A Note At Edo IDP Camp 





A baby suspected to be two days old was found dumped within the premises of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, in Uhogua, near Benin, in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Coordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, while disclosing this to newsmen on Friday said the baby was in dire need of breast feeding.

According to Pastor Folorunsho, an unknown person dumped the baby at the camp’s woods, which is an entrance into the camp on Friday at about 11a.m.

He said that the baby, presently under medical care at the camp health facility, was dumped by the person with a note.

“We discovered the baby who is about a day or two old at our woods on the entrance into the camp.

“The baby was dumped with a note which read ‘please help me take care of him. I cannot take care of him, because I don’t have anything and I don’t want to kill him also, so he is your own please’.

The coordinator said that the development had been reported to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper