We’ll Revive Police SRS To Deal With Criminal Elements – Makinde





Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that his administration will revive the Police Swift Response Squad (SRS) in the first 100 days of his second term in office, adding that such a step will help deal with criminal elements in the state.

The governor stated this while hosting the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 1I, which covers Oyo and Osun States, AIG Sikiru Akande, at the Governor’s Office, Ibadan.

The governor commended the efforts of all the security agencies during the last general election in the state, which was adjudged the most peaceful election in the country, lauded the security agencies for maintaining peace and order before, during and after the polls.

He equally commended the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebowale Williams and his team for their unrelenting efforts and commitment towards protecting the lives and properties of the people of the state.

According to the governor, his administration will continue…





Source: Leadership Newspaper