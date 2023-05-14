10th NASS: Shettima Warns Against Rancorous Assembly





The vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima has warned against having a rancorous National Assembly, that it will stain the relationship between the legislature and executive, denying the people dividends of democracy.

Shettima gave the warning when Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of the House of Representatives speaker and deputy met with him Abuja.

The meeting was at the instance of the joint task group of the 10th House, comprising members of all the political parties with members-elct into the green chamber at the February 25 general election.

Addressing the lawmakers numbering over 100, Shetimma said former President Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election as a result of a rancorous following the emergence of Aminu Tambuwal as speaker of the House against his party’s wish.

Since APC gave a nod to the endorsement of Abass and Kalu for the position of House speaker and deputy as well as Godswill Akpabio…





Source: Leadership Newspaper