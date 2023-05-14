Agric, Digital Technology, Others Critical To Jobs Generation, Says Oyebanji





Ekiti State governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has identified agriculture, tourism, digital technology, entertainment and sports development as critical to the job creation initiatives of his administration.

This is just as he disclosed that over N31 billion has been injected in terms of salary, gratuity and pension payments to rejig the state economy in the last 200 days he assumed office as the chief executive officer of the state.

Oyebanji added that his government has paid a staggering sum of N6.2 billion as subvention to state’s tertiary institutions geared towards strengthening the citadels of learning and make them competitive nationally and with their contemporaries in other climes.

Governor Oyebanji who stated these in Ido-Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government area, at a stakeholders engagement marking his 200 days in office asserted that his government has neither disappointed nor dashed the hope of Ekiti populace in the last seven months of the administration.

He explained that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper