Audience Acceptablity Of Data Journalism Practice In Nigeria





Statistics are part of the fabric of the contemporary world. They are a constant part of daily life, influencing how we think and act in ways that many of us no longer recognize because almost every significant aspect of contemporary life can be better understood through statistical interpretation – because no one will contest the veracity of a fact when it is projected with a numerical value. In fact, to the news media organization, statistics have long been a staple of daily news – from “hard news” about politics, economics, business, finance, science and education to “softer” categories such as health, crime, sports and entertainment, community or other areas of social life. And it is likely to become even more so in the future, when the “big data” society is gradually normalised. Yet, when it comes to the quality of such news reporting, the media often “get a bad press” – to the extent that some scientists and experts have come to assume that journalists…





Source: Leadership Newspaper