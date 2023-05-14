Domesticate Treaties Beneficial To Nigeria’s Economic Development – Osagie





Former minority whip of the House of Representatives, Dr. Samson Osagie, has urged members of the 10th National Assembly to utilise their oversight functions to ensure treaties that are of immense benefits to Nigeria are immediately domesticated.

He said treaties like the African Continental Free Trade Agreement; Double Taxation Agreements with several countries among others should be immediately domesticated by the 10th National Assembly so that Nigeria can begin to derive their benefits for economic development.

The former Edo lawmaker who was one of the resource persons at an induction programme organised by the National Assembly in collaboration with the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies for new members of the 10th Assembly, said though issues of foreign policy formulation are within the domain of executive arm of government, Section 12 of the 1999 Constitution empowers the National Assembly to enact laws to incorporate treaties already entered into…





Source: Leadership Newspaper