EPL: Man City Close In On Premier League Title As Brighton Dash Arsenal’s Slim Hope





Manchester City has closed in on retaining the Premier League title as Arsenal’s title hopes suffered another huge blow with a 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

A few hours after Manchester City had beaten Everton 3-0, The Gunners’ defeat means they end the weekend four points behind Pep Guardiola’s side having played a game more.

The home side were second best throughout and they lost Gabriel Martinelli early on to injury after a nasty challenge from Moses Caicedo, and his replacement Leandro Trossard hit the woodwork against his former club.

City’s superior goal difference means two points from their remaining matches will likely be enough for a fifth title in six seasons.

Everton remain just one point outside the relegation zone and could slip into the bottom three if Leicester beat Liverpool on Monday.

By contrast to the Toffees’ troubles, City are still well on course for a treble and could afford the luxury of an afternoon off for some of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper