Food Crises: Research Bodies Urge Proactive Response From Federal Govt





The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) in partnership with the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), have urged the federal government to be proactive in responding to food crises in the country.

Katrina Kosec, Senior Research Fellow, IFPRI, made this known on Thursday, at the Presentation of IFPRI’s 2023 Global Food Policy Report, and the Launch of CGIAR Research Initiative on Fragility, Conflict and Migration (FCM), in Abuja.

Kosec said in 2022, the world faced crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, civil unrests, political instabilities, climate change, among others.

She said IFPRI had offered critical evidence to support effective policies and programming to enhance food, land and water systems’ resilience in fragile and conflicts affected countries, and those facing migration related challenges.

Kosec maintained that improving international and national responses to food crises, could not be done without…





Source: Leadership Newspaper