I Will Fulfill All My Campaign Promises–Okojie





Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, House of Representatives member-elect for Esan North-East/Esan South-East federal constituency of Edo State, Prince Odianosen Okojie, has promised to fulfil all the campaign promises made to his constituents.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of an induction program organised for newly elected lawmakers in Abuja at the weekend, Prince Okojie said he would set the ball rolling from day one.

“This induction program organised for lawmakers has been very refreshing. It has exposed us, especially first-time lawmakers to the tools needed to be successful parliamentarians in a democratic setup.

“For me, I will set the ball rolling from day one in terms of bills, motions and constituency projects according to my campaign manifesto. My pact with the people of Esan North-East/Esan South-East includes sponsoring developmental bills and facilitating the provision of quality education, rural electrification, healthcare, incentive to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper