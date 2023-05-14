Man Kills Mother Over ₦10,000





A youngman, identified as Osaro Owate, has been arrested by the Rivers State Police Command, for allegedly killing his mother at Alesa community in Eleme local government area of the State, following an argument over ₦10,000.

The suspect, who claims to have been suffering from a spiritual problem for over 30 years, confessed to have used a hoe to kill his mother.

Speaking in a short video that has gone viral on social media, Owate said he demanded for ₦20,000 from his late mother, to buy clothes for a burial ceremony, only to receive ₦10,000 from here.

The suspect said: “Yesterday (Friday), I told her that this morning (Saturday), she should go and withdraw money for buy clothes I will wear for a burial. Early this morning before I woke up, she left the house and said she was going for the burial.

“And I asked her about the money I requested for or if she doesn’t want me to attend the burial again. She said okay, she will withdraw the money for me.

“She went and withdrew…





Source: Leadership Newspaper