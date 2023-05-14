Nigeria Is A Failed Nation Because Of Inability To Plan For Future, Says Tinubu’s Top Ally Akande





Pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Osun State, Chief Bisi Akande, has said Nigeria is a failed nation because of the inability of successive governments to plan for the future.

Akande, who pointedly said, “We fail to plan and, yet, we are surprised that we fail in almost all sectors as we are all lapsing into generations of plan-less hypocrites,” noted that the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have between 20 and 50-year development plan for the country.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital at a lecture in honour of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-political group at the weekend, the Tinubu’s ally added: “When Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State, he did not just plan for his eight years in office; he did a Master Plan for Lagos State which has since been running for more than the past 20 years and which has transformed the city-state into the powerhouse of the Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper