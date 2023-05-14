Remi Tinubu, Lawan, Lalong, Others Felicitate With Daduut At 70





Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial district, Prof Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has celebrated her 70th birthday.

She was joined by family, friends, political associates, and well-wishers on Saturday to celebrate this milestone.

The programme commenced with a Thanksgiving’s service at Saint Finbars Catholic church and a reception.

Speaking in a chat with the media, Senator Daduut appreciated God for mercies and protection as she clocked 70 years.

“I am most grateful to the almighty God to have kept me and my family alive to date. Also, I thank everyone that has come here today to celebrate with me. I thank the People of my Senatorial district, my friends, political colleagues, and those from far and near for their concern.

Incoming first lady of the Nation and Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial district Senator Oluremi Tinubu in her message to Prof Daduut said ” I am delighted to Join Family,friends and well wishers to felicitate with Prof Nora Ladi Daduut on the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper