Student’s Body Found Floating In River





The campus of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic at Ikot Osurua in Ikot Ekpene local government area was in mourning yesterday following the discovery of the corpse of a 22-year-old undergraduate floating in a river after three days of search, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered yesterday.

The deceased, a 200-level student of electrical/electronics engineering department, was declared missing three days ago.

Some of the students while reacting to the discovery of the body said he left the school unannounced and when he failed to return, they called his friends at home and other places without response until Saturday morning when the Abiakpo community raised the alarm concerning an object floating in the river which was later discovered as the corpse of the student.

Efforts to speak with the rector, Dr Moses Umobong, proved abortive as his lines did not connect.





Source: Leadership Newspaper