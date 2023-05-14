Tinubu, Osinbajo, Atiku, Others Support Hilda Baci’s World Record Attempt





Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Atiku Abubakar are supporting chef Hilda Bassey Effiong (Baci) as she attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the ‘longest cooking time’.

The government of Akwa-Ibom state also praised the 27-year-old chef for promoting its local cuisines. Baci began a four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ at Amore Gardens, Lekki, Lagos State on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP reports that Governor Sanwo-Olu showed up at the venue to support Baci.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar sent an encouraging tweet to Baci while Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo showed support via a phone call.

Many celebrities including rapper, Ice Prince Zamani, Nancy Isime and former Big Brother housemates Alex, Thabang and Tsatsii showed up to the record breaking event to support Baci.

Meanwhile other Nigerians are rooting Baci online with words of encouragement and affirmation





Source: Leadership Newspaper