14 Days To Go, FEC In Emergency Meeting To Clear 37 Pending Memos





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently chairing an unprecedented extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

The extraordinary nature of this gathering stemmed from the fact that FEC meetings traditionally take place on Wednesdays, whereas this session has been convened urgently to address a backlog of tasks as the President Muhammadu Buhari administration winds down in the next 14 days.

Commencing at approximately 11:00am, the meeting is expected to address 37 memoranda from various ministries, departments, and agencies.

LEADERSHIP reports that this additional FEC meeting does not negate the regular session scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, as confirmed by reliable sources within the cabinet.

Among the attendees are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno…





Source: Leadership Newspaper