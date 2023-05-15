3 Soldiers Killed, 10 Others Wounded In ISWAP IED Attack 





Three soldiers have been killed while 10 others sustained various degrees of injuries in an ambush on their convoy by the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, while repelling terrorists in Abadam local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops, who were part of clearance operation against the terror group comprising of Sector 3 and Sector 4 MultiNational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), came under attack on Sunday by a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), while advancing towards ISWAP camp in Tunbum Reza.

An intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region from top security sources, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, revealed that the joint troops effectively responded with superior firepower and successfully fought off the ambush.

The sources said that one of the VBIED hit an MRAP belonging to Nigérienne Republic troops of Sector 4…





Source: Leadership Newspaper