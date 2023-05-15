‘Berthing Of Largest Vessel At Tin-Can Port Will Bring Economic Benefits To Nigeria’





The Tincan Island Container Terminal Ltd (TICT), on Sunday, said the successful berthing of MSC MAUREEN — the largest containership ever to berth at Lagos ports is a great acheivement that will bring significant economic benefits to Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that MSC MAUREEN, currently sailing under the flag of Panama, is a 6,750 TEU ship with a draught of 12metres, length overall of 300metres and beam of 40metres.

The historic berthing of the ship was witnessed by senior officials of TICT, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), among others.

Speaking after the berthing of the ship, the chief operations officer of TICT, Edward Ancly, described the berthing of MSC MAUREEN at the terminal as a great achievement.

“It is a major change in our operation. It is the first time we would see a 300metres length overall vessel coming into Lagos port, so it is going to give more capacity to the shipping lines and bring…





Source: Leadership Newspaper