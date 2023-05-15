Deliver On Campaign Promises Or Be Voted Out, Buhari Tells Governors-elect





President Muhammadu Buhari has emphasised the importance of delivering on campaign promises and urged the incoming governors to prioritise the needs of the people.

He made the call on Monday at the opening of the 2023 induction for Re-elected and newly elected governors with the theme: ‘Governing for Impact (Building Sub-national Governance)’, organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a speech delivered by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari commended the democratic process in Nigeria, highlighting the recent general elections that saw the election of a new President and 18 newly elected or returning governors.

According to him, democracy is an ongoing process that requires constant self-reflection and improvement to ensure inclusivity and faith in the system.

The President shared his personal experience as a veteran of the democratic process, urging patience, tolerance, and the appropriate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper