Don’t Meddle In Your Successors’ Affairs, Saraki, Aliyu Advise Outgoing Govs





Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged outgoing governors to refrain from meddling in the governance of their states as after leaving office at the end of this month.

Speaking at a farewell dinner for the ourgoing governors held in Abuja, Saraki, who is also a former governor of Kwara State, advised the 18 outgoing governors to embrace a new phase of life and contribute to national development.

In his goodwill message to the governors, Saraki commended their services to their respective states but emphasised the importance of allowing their successors to carry out their duties unhindered.

He said, “When you are no longer governor, allow your successor to do their work. Go back to your families. I am sure your wives, children, and grandchildren are counting the days. You are bracing up for a new phase of life which is completely different.

“Spend more time with your families. Save your money for hampers and rams because they won’t come as usual.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper