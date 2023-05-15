Ekiti Threatens Arrest Of Those Stoking Land Dispute





Ekiti State government has threatened to arrest those igniting unrest in the lingering land dispute between Esure and Ilomu Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

It also stressed the need for the Elesure of Esure Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibola and Olomu of Ilomu, Oba Ojo Oluwadamilare, to rein in their subjects to refrain from violence and trespass that were stoking disunity in the area.

Addressing the leaders of the beleaguered communities in her office at the weekend, the deputy governor, Chief Monisade Afuye, restrained the parties from taking any action on the land, pending the report of the Technical Committee set up by the government will be released.

Mrs Afuye, in a statement by her media aide, Victor Ogunje, appealed to the feuding parties to sheathe their swords saying that the Governor Biodun Oyebanji-led government won’t allow those he described as “trouble makers” to cause mayhem and destabilise any community under the guise of land dispute.

She…





Source: Leadership Newspaper