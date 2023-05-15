JUST-IN: Resident Doctors Declare 5-day Nationwide Strike





Following the failure of government to meet its demands, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has declared a five-day warning strike from 8am on Wednesday, May 17 to 8am Monday, May 22, 2023.

The decision was reached at the NARD’s extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Monday.

The doctors had on April 29, 2023, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to meet their demands or face industrial action. The ultimatum ended on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

NARD president, Dr. Emeka Innocent Orji, told LEADERSHIP that if the government fails to respond to the issues after the five-days warning strike, they will have no choice than to embark on an indefinate strike.

He said “The update from the meeting is that our members allover the country have given us the mandate to declare a total strike. The strike is starting from Wednesday this week for five days, after which we will review the situation. And if the government is yet to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper