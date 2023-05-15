Port Business Slumps As Importers Await New Govt





Business activities at the nation’s seaports have slowed down since the first quarter of the year as importers are waiting for the handover to the new government before making major business decisions.

The controversial naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the general elections, economic slowdown and political uncertainty were cited as major reasons for the lull in the port business.

To port users, slow activity is not peculiar to the ports as many businesses are currently trading with caution to avoid major losses should there be changes in fiscal and other economic policies.

Statistics from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) show that the volume of imported cars declined in the first quarter of the year to a total of 51, 782 units of vehicles from 97,132 units of vehicles that were imported same period in 2022.

According to the shipping position, a publication of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), only about 21 ships were scheduled to discharge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper