Sudan: Last Batch Of Nigerians Arrive 





The last batch of Nigerians fleeing the crisis in Sudan has been repatriated from Port Sudan as the federal government has so far brought back 2,518 Nigerians.

The latest batch arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday, 13th May, 2023 at 6:36pm aboard Tarco Aviation.

This batch of returnees numbering 147 was the second Tarco Aviation flight received on Saturday. The earlier flight brought back 125 evacuees.

This was disclosed in a joint statement on Sunday, Amb. Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affaira (MFA) and Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD).

They both said the evacuation is in fulfillment of the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, that no Nigerian fleeing the crisis in Sudan should be left behind.

According to the statement, the returnees were received at the Airport by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper