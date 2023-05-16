2023 AFCONQ: CAF Drops Abuja Stadium, Approves Uyo For Super Eagles





The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for the Super Eagles’ next home game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Super Eagles played their two previous home games in the qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

However, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja was not among the approved stadia listed by CAF on Monday.

The Super Eagles’ next game in the qualifiers is an away clash against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on June 18.

The game will be played at a neutral venue as no stadium in Sierra Leone was approved by CAF.

The Super Eagles will host Sao Tome and Principe in their final match of the qualifiers in September.

Jose Peseiro’s side top Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with nine points and needed a point from their next game against Sierra Leone to secure a place in Cote d’Ivoire.





Source: Leadership Newspaper