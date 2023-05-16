DSS, Others Raid Terrorists’ Hideouts, Arrest 3 Suspects In Kaduna, Kano





The Department of State Services (DSS) said its agents and other sister agencies, on Monday, raided terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna and Kano States, arresting three suspects.

The suspects had deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the security agents comprising troops of the Nigerian Army and Nigeria Police Force.

DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said during the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed IEDs against the fighting security forces.

He said: “the Service and troops of the Nigerian Army and Police Force, in the early hours of 15th May, 2023, simultaneously raided hideouts of insurgents/terrorists in parts of Kaduna and Kano States.

“During the raid in Kaduna State, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), against the fighting security forces.

“One of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket blew himself up. While three suspects were arrested.

“Items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had…





Source: Leadership Newspaper