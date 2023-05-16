Fuel Subsidy: Federal Govt Spends N13trn, Surpasses Health, Education, Agric, Defence Cumulative Budgets





The federal government yesterday admitted that Nigeria has spent more money on fuel subsidy than the entire budget for health, education, agriculture, and defence in the last five years, and almost the capital expenditure for 10 years.

The government also acknowledged that the cost of subsidy on petrol between year 2005 to 2021 could be more than N13 trillion ($74 billion) if the economic and opportunity costs of the policy are computed in financial terms.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday, disclosed that fuel subsidy payouts from 2005-2021, representing a 16-year window, have cost the federal government a whopping N13 trillion on a conservative estimate.

Speaking during the launch of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), strategic plan 2022-2026, in Abuja, Mustapha, who quoted the policy advisory of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), noted that the figure in relative…





Source: Leadership Newspaper