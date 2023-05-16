How Nigeria Is Quickly Becoming a Cultural and Economic Epicenter





Those in the know recognize that Nigeria is well on its way to becoming one of the most important economic and cultural countries in the world. Understanding where certain industries are heading will give you a clear idea of what to expect either from your travels or the business or cultural exports that the country offers.

Here are a few points you need to know about this country and how it’s rising to the top of several categories.

Nigeria Is Becoming an Entertainment Capital

For years, Nigeria has been one of the largest movie-producing countries in the world. People all over love Nollywood movies in a variety of different genres. These movies are made inexpensively, which also allows the country’s top movie houses to turn a profit.

Aside from movies and television, Nigeria is also becoming increasingly culturally significant in the music business. People love Afrobeats and other genres of music with Nigerian influence. Plenty of people in the country also take part in online…





Source: Leadership Newspaper