I’ve No Order Of Mandamus To Prosecute Doguwa – Kano AG





Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan has debunked media reports insinuating a perpetual order of Court compelling him to prosecute alleged criminal trial charge against majority leader of the house of representatives Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

The commissioner expressed dismay that the plaintiff has failed to properly present the application granted by a State High Court before the public, and deliberately preferred to remain silent than to mislead the public on Doguwa’s trial.

Justice Maryam Sabo Mni on 26 April, 2023 granted a leave sequel to application filed by retired Chief Magistrate Muktari Dandago to compel the Kano AG to prosecute an alleged culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy and other charges brought against Doguwa by the Police.

However, some section of the media who misrepresented the order of the court reported that the AG had been compelled to prosecute the defendant.

“No order of mandamus was issued against me and if the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper