NASS Leadership: South East Group Cautions Against Stoking Regional Tension





South East Unity Movement has expressed worry over the direction the country is being pushed by power hungry regionalist politicians over the issue of selection of leaders and officers of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Godwish Kuruma Obi, he said they found it unfortunate that people who were supposed to be distinguished Nigerians trusted with mandates by their constituencies would find it difficult to form a leadership for themselves and by themselves without unnecessary interference by vested interests.

It said the South-East, in spite of the strident cries of marginalisation in the way the nation is structured and operated, is however more committed to sustainable peace than all the other sections of the country.

It said this implies that the South East would not fold its arms and watch greedy politicians’ stock unnecessary regional tensions that would potentially affect their investments all across the country.

“We therefore…





Source: Leadership Newspaper