Tinubu, Kwankwaso Hold Peace Talk In France





President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in France.

The duo met in Paris on Monday and reportedly discussed issues around the election of the legislative leaders ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th national assembly.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu jetted out of Nigeria on Wednesday, May 10 to Europe.

The president-elect reportedly told Kwankwaso to reach out to his political associates on the need to work together.

The incoming president and his guest were said to have agreed to hold subsequent meetings.

While Kwankwaso’s wife and Abdulmimin Jibrin, an NNPP lawmaker-elect, accompanied him to the meeting, Tinubu’s wife and Femi Gbajabiamila, outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, were part of the meeting.

“The President-elect and Senator Kwankwaso met for over 4 hours behind close door in Paris on Monday. The meeting which started at about 12.30pm…





Source: Leadership Newspaper