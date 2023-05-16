Ukraine Parliament Accuses Russia Of Barbaric Crimes Like Nazis In World War II





The Russian Federation has continued to follow a policy aimed at forcing its own vision of new world order on international community, the Ukrainian Parliament has said.

According to the parliament, the Kremlin uses its military potential and various mechanisms of influence including political, economic and hybrid.

The parliament said Russia’s further impact on global processes becomes significantly complicated without restoration of the former USSR and gaining full control over Ukraine.

The parliament said that is why the Kremlin seeks to destroy Ukraine and deprive population of its national identity. Russia destroys economic potential of Ukraine, blocks Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov and also tries to defeat major part of the civilian infrastructure.

Public analysts say the aggression of the Putin regime against Ukraine, which in 2014 had the format of the so-called “hybrid war”, in February 2022 took the format of a full-scale criminal armed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper