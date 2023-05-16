Women Group Commends Military For Chibok Girls Rescue, ISWAP Armoury Discovery 





The Borno Women Peace Restoration Group (BWPRG) has expressed hope that Borno State will begin to experience total peace very soon.

The group also welcomed ongoing military operations in the State, especially clearance operations in Sambisa Forest, saying it was a right step in the right direction.

Similarly, the women commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for rescuing some of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, expressing hope that the remaining girls will all be rescued soon.

BWPRG in a press statement on Monday also commended Troops for uncovering ISWAP underground armoury in Sambisa Forest.

During the Sambisa Forest operations, troops recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists’ enclave.

Announcing the latest rescue of the Chibok girl, Ms. Saratu Dauda, on May 6, 2023, Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation, Hadin Kai, Major General Ibrahim Ali, said a total of 183 Chibok school girls have so far been rescued from captivity with 93…





Source: Leadership Newspaper