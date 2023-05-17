10th Senate: Akpabio, Jibrin, 38 Senators On Consultative Meeting With APC NWC





Former Niger Delta minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin who is and about 38n other Senators-elect on Tuesday held a consultative meeting national working committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, LEADERSHIP gathered, was to perfect strategies to ensure Akpabio and Jibrin who have been endorsed by the party leadership emerge the next Senate president and deputy Senate president respectively.

At the meeting, national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, cautioned Akpabio and his supporters not to be late on the day of inauguration.

The chairman was apparently to guard against the 2015 scenario when Senate President Ahmad Lawan, the then preferred candidate of the party for Senate president, and his supporters came late to the chambers, creating room for the emergence of Bukola Saraki against party’s wish.

In response to the protests over the endorsement of candidates for the presiding officers of 10th National Assembly, Adamu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper