Again, Ooni Of Ife Unveils New Wife





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has officially announced a wedding date with another wife, Opeoluwa Elizabeth Akinmuda.

According to invitation cards reportedly sent by the palace, the wedding thanksgiving service and celebration is scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

It was gathered that the occasion will be preceded by the Queen’s ceremonial arrival into Ile-Ife’s old Ife Oodua Palace on Thursday, May 18.

Recall that the monarch picked six women including Elizabeth as wives in 2022. His wedding to the women came after his marriage to Olori Naomi crashed. Prior to Olori Naomi, the monarch was married to Queen Zainab, who also divorced him.

He married six women between September and October 2022, starting with Mariam Anako, an Ebira from Kogi State, on September 6, 2022. Then, on September 7, 2022, he married Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, an Ondo native. On October 9, 2022, he married Tobi Phillips, a native of Okitipupa, Ondo State, as his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper