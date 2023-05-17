Blinken’s Phone Call To Tinubu Contradicts US Position On Nigeria’s Polls, Says Atiku





Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said the phone call by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, contradicted the position of the United States government on Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

Atiku, who said he was in disbelief over the phone call, added that to give legitimacy to the election, which according to him, was widely acknowledged as fraudulent was demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot.

Describing the US as the bastion of democracy, the former vice president of Nigeria said it was inconceivable that such an interface between Blinken and Tinubu took place since the US was well briefed on the sham presidential election of February 25.

A press statement from the US State Department early Wednesday disclosed that Blinken spoke with Tinubu, emphasising continued commitment to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper