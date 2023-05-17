Mamora Demands Import Ban Of Goods Produced In Nigeria





The minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Olorunnimbe Mamara has called for total banning of all foreign goods that Nigeria has the capacity to produced locally to protect local inventions in the country.

Mamora disclosed this to State House correspondents during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the presidential communications team.

He regretted that most of the inventions by agencies under the ministry are gathering dust in shelves because of lack of investors and poor market.

According to him, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is having a challenge taking research outputs to the market, saying that it is only when that is done that it would be seen as doing something.

He said while the ministry would continue to engage the relevant stakeholders, it also thought of a legislation to compel protection of the inventions before pushing them to the market.

Asked what was being done with all the several inventions by the ministry, Mamora…





Source: Leadership Newspaper