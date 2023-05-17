Man City Sweep Aside Real Madrid To Face Inter In Champions League Final 





Manchester City have reached their second Champions League final after beating Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night.

It was all to play for the Etihad, with the first leg of the semi-final tie finishing 1-1 in the Spanish capital eight days ago. A pulsating first-half performance from Pep Guardiola’s side allowed them to establish a two-goal advantage, with Bernardo Silva hitting a brace.

From there, City didn’t look back. An own goal from Eder Militao and Julian Alvarez’s late strike settled the tie, with City’s hopes of winning a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble – emulating Manchester United in 1999 – more alive than ever.

City will face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on June 10 after the Italian giants defeated local rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final tie. Here are the main talking points from City’s unforgettable display against the dethroned European champions.

Source: Leadership Newspaper