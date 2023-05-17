Methodist Bishop, Otuekong, Donates Educational Materials To Cross River Schools





In an effort to contribute his quota towards the development of education in Nigeria, the Bishop, Diocese Of Atamunu, Methodist Church in Cross River State, Rt. Rev. Barr. Otuekong Ukut, has donated educational materials worth millions of Naira to two schools in the State.

The learning materials are to aid particularly indigent pupils and students of primary and secondary school levels.

The educational materials included books and several writing materials donated to pupils of Methodist Church Ikot Omin and students of Susana Wesley Secondary School, Atamunu in Calabar.

Distributing the educational materials to pupils and students of Ikot Omin Methodist Church, 8 Miles in Calabar, and Diocese Of Atamunu Methodist Church otherwise known as Cathedral of Favour, the beneficiaries were urged to take thier studies seriously so that they can excel in their academic pursuits and come out in flying colours.

“I see great potentials in you people. In this midst, I see a lot of you who are…





Source: Leadership Newspaper