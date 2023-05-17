NASS: Why APC Zoning Formula Is Unfair To North – Yari





Zamfara West Senator-elect and Senate President aspirant, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, has said the zoning formula of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) on the 10th Senate leadership positions was in conflict with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) because it is in breach of the federal character principle as enshrined in the constitution.

Yari said the religion balancing rationale behind the APC zoning arrangement was unknown to the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the nation’s law book only provides for federal character in sharing of offices for balancing and not religion as a factor.

Recall that the ruling party had last week anointed Senator Godswill Akpabio (South-South) and Senator Barau Jibril (North-West) as Senate President and Deputy for the incoming 10th Senate, respectively.

Source: Leadership Newspaper