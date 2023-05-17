No Comment From North Central Govs On APC Zoning – AbdulRazaq





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the governors from North Central zone have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

AbdulRazaq in a statement signed by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye denied a media report quoting the north central states’ governors as rejecting the position of the party leadership on the issue.

He said the governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position but are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper