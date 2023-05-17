Peter Obi, LP Not Willing To Pay Fees For Exhibits Certification, INEC Tells Tribunal





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and the opposition party of unwillingness to pay the required fees for the certification of the election documents they requested for to prosecute their petition before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

According to INEC’s lead lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), the head of Labour Party’s legal team, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), wrote in a letter that his clients were not ready to pay the N1.5million requested for the certification of the documents in relation to Sokoto State.

INEC said their unwillingness to pay the required fees was responsible for the delay in the release of the remaining documents in relation to the presidential election in Sokoto and Rivers States.

Mahmoud told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) at the resumed hearing of the petition by Obi and LP that his client (INEC) was willing and ready to release the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper