Renovation Of NASS Complex Will Be Completed In August – FCDA





The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has said that the National Assembly complex will not be ready till August, despite pressure for the remodelling of the complex to be completed before the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Executive secretary of FCDA, Engr. Shehu Ahmad, who made this known during a press briefing on Wednesday, explained that the enormity of work required for a world-class parliament building was such that should not be rushed, to avoid past mistakes, and deliver excellent lasting results.

Shehu disclosed that in the course of the N19 billion renovation, remodeling, air-conditioning, and furnishings works, the FCDA team had visited some of the world’s best parliamentary structures including the 17th Century parliament building in Rome and that of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium.

According to him, the comfort and convenience of parliamentarians in the two chambers – the Senate and House of Representatives – were of paramount importance for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper