SDP Challenges Delta Gov’ship Election Result  





The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Delta State has challenged the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State before Election Petition Tribunal.

The opposition party asked the Tribunal to void the declaration of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party said for Delta State to make progress, an atmosphere of renewed honesty and purposeful character must reign and be allowed to exist.

“This is why we are maintaining three basic grounds stating that all the other parties and their candidates are not qualified.

“Secondly, the election itself was not conducted in line with the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and other statutory provisions.

And thirdly, it was marred by massive rigging and other electoral malpractices.

“We maintain that those who attempted to contest the election are not qualified for the race,” the SDP governorship candidate,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper